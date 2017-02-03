Toggle navigation
B95 - Hot Country B95 - Eau Claire
B95 - Hot Country B95 - Eau Claire
On Air
McKay & Donuts
Billy Greenwood
The Road Tripp w/ Bobby Tripp
After Midnight w/Cody Alan
Michael J
Angie Ward
Catfish
Chris Randolph
Kix Layton
Music
Most Recently Played
Most Played This Week
Music Videos
Around Town
School Closings
Calendar
Micon Cinemas
Country Fest
Connect
Photos
Join us on Facebook
Events Calendar
Community Involvement
Website Recruitment Alert
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Win the ultimate date with Brett Young!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Listen To Zac Brown Band's Newest Song 'My Old Man' On-Demand NOW!
Frankie Ballard at the Complexx
Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Her First Album In 6 Years, 'Road Less Traveled'
CountryFest 2017
Listen To Sam Hunt's New Song 'Body Like A Back Road' On-Demand Now!
St. Jude Radiothon Winners
The Oz Run 2017
2017 St. Jude Radiothon
Save up to 50%!
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 12am
Haha! If "Real People" Were In Commercials!
Nicki Minaj Acuses Fashion Designer Giuseppe Zanotti Of Racism
Michael J is Ready for the Daddy/Daughter Dance
Someone is PUMPED about Touring with Luke Bryan!
Omarosa Injured At White House, Rushed to Hospital
Melissa McCarthy's Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Debuts
New Movie: The Space Between Us, Two Thumbs Up!
Blake Shelton Remembers Late Brother in 'The Voice' Promo
The Band Perry Announces Pop Record: Hear Their First Single
How Luke Bryan's Preparing To Sing at the Big Game
New Movie: The Space Between Us, Two Thumbs Up!
The Band Perry Goes Pop
x
See Full Playlist
B95
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B95 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.