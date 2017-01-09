B95 - Hot Country B95 - Eau Claire
The Back Story on "Somewhere On A Beach" is Really Cool!

Brett Eldredge Has a BIG SNAKE!

This Guy Takes Ugly Sweaters To The Next Level

Jamie Foxx Attacked At Hollywood Restaurant (VIDEO)

Brantley Gilbert Reveals Who He Is Rooting For In The National Championship Game

Jason Aldean To Get Hall Of Fame Exhibit

Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Plans for 2017

Curse Like a Sailor? Maybe You're Just Honest

Twitter Thinks Emma Watson's 'Beauty And The Beast' Doll Looks Like Justin...

2017 GRAMMY Nominees Album Features Country Elite

Ryan Seacrest Invites Keith & Nicole To His House

Florida Georgia Line & Backstreet Boys Shoot New Music Video

