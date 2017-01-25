Toggle navigation
B95 - Hot Country B95 - Eau Claire
B95 - Hot Country B95 - Eau Claire
On Air
McKay & Donuts
Billy Greenwood
The Road Tripp w/ Bobby Tripp
After Midnight w/Cody Alan
Michael J
Angie Ward
Catfish
Chris Randolph
Kix Layton
Music
Most Recently Played
Most Played This Week
Music Videos
Around Town
School Closings
Calendar
Micon Cinemas
Country Fest
Connect
Photos
Join us on Facebook
Events Calendar
Community Involvement
Website Recruitment Alert
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Frankie Ballard at the Complexx
Tucker Beathard Opens Up About The Lyrics Of His New Single 'Momma And Jesus'
CountryFest 2017
Watch Brantley Gilbert's Album Release Party On The Honda Stage Tomorrow Night At 9pm!
Silver Mine Ski Jump
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
The Oz Run 2017
2017 St. Jude Radiothon
Save up to 50%!
previous
next
On-Air Now
5am - 10am
Mary Tyler Moore Praised as '2nd Great Woman of TV'
Skittles: “Romance” Super Bowl 51 Commercial
Who do you want to win the Super Bowl?
Does The Camera REALLY Add Ten Pounds?
Elderly Woman Lifted Out Of House In A Bathtub By Tornado!
Ellen Plays "Cash For Kindness" On Hollywood Blvd.
Lee Brice Adorable Baby Reveal
Bad Lip Reading - Inauguration Day
Man Trapped in Truck for Days After Driving Off Cliff
Red Panda Escapes Zoo, May Be Roaming Neighborhoods
A New Trick For Helping Your Kids Tie Their Shoes!
Carson Kressley: New 'Queer Eye' Can't Be As Fab As Ours
x
See Full Playlist
B95
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B95 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.