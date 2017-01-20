Toggle navigation
B95 - Hot Country B95 - Eau Claire
B95 - Hot Country B95 - Eau Claire
On Air
McKay & Donuts
Billy Greenwood
The Road Tripp w/ Bobby Tripp
After Midnight w/Cody Alan
Michael J
Angie Ward
Catfish
Chris Randolph
Kix Layton
Music
Most Recently Played
Most Played This Week
Music Videos
Around Town
School Closings
Calendar
Micon Cinemas
Country Fest
Connect
Photos
Join us on Facebook
Events Calendar
Community Involvement
Website Recruitment Alert
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival Are On Sale NOW!
Frankie Ballard at the Complexx
Tucker Beathard Opens Up About The Lyrics Of His New Single 'Momma And Jesus'
CountryFest 2017
Lose Weight, Win Money
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
2017 St. Jude Radiothon
Save up to 50%!
previous
next
On-Air Now
8pm - 12am
Celebrities Join #WomensMarch Around the Country
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
Massive Skittles Spill Creates Candy-Coated Highway
PHOTOS: The Best Moments From Inauguration Day
Shia LaBeouf Is Protesting Donald Trump's Presidency & Wants Your Help
Mom's Personal Struggle With Body Image With Birth
The Backstory on the President's New Limo
Insect Named After President Trump
Melania Trump Inaugural Outfit Channels Jackie O.
Son goes to college and never calls, so Mom posts video on Facebook and it's...
Up Close With Keith Urban And Brett Eldredge....REALLY CLOSE!
INTERVIEW: Maggie Lindemann Is Out To Inspire The Next Generation Of Women
x
See Full Playlist
B95
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B95 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.